Ian Wright discusses the scale of Mikel Arteta’s task at Arsenal

Former Arsenal legend Ian Wright talks about the hard job ahead for Mikel Arteta.
Ian Wright believes that Mikel Arteta has his work cut out for him as he bids to return the Gunners to former glories.
Arsenal’s goal for the season is to seal a return to the Champions League, but a poor start to life under former manager – Unai Emery- has seen the Gunners struggle to turn things around.
Mikel Arteta was made the replacement for the former PSG boss late last year and he has been making gradual progress with the team.
However, Ian Wright insists that Mikel Arteta’s task is a tough one and the Spaniard would have realised now “enormous” the scale of the job is right.
He said this after Arsenal failed to take advantage of their fine start against Burnley missing two great chances to grab a goal before the break.
The Gunners eventually drew the game after firing blanks in the second half, and Wright believes Arteta has it all to do in terms of making this team a top English side again.
“Mikel Arteta now realises the enormous task he has,” Wright told Premier League Productions per the Mirror. “The way they started, it looked like something was going to happen but then after that they slowly went further and further into their shell.
“It’s something he has to address because in terms of the calibre of player we’ve got – and you have to give Burnley credit for where they are – but we should be performing a lot better.
“We’ve got a lot of young players coming through that you hope can step up to the mark but we’ve got a lot of players there that aren’t playing to a level where Arsenal should be.
“That’s the job that Arteta has got, to get them back to that level. Whether or not he can do that with the funds that he’s got, which isn’t much, is going to be a massive, massive ask.”
Cannot argue with too much there from Wright, it is a hard task but Arteta is going in the right direction and after the summer transfer window things should be a whole lot better.
We are terrible right now. We made Burnley look like world beaters. Nothing from midfield to transition into attack. Ozil was poor, but that was because we do not have a player like Cazorla or Ramsey. It’s also time we benched Lacazette. He is useless. The rebuild is going to be an immense task. We will languish in mid table mediocrity unless significant investment is made to address our areas of real need. These are the defense and our midfield. And no more more marquee signing that does not even play! Good luck MA.
The results under Arteta have been horrific.
9 points from 8 games is pitiful absolutely shocking.
Fans talking “improvement” is utter balderdash.
Tell it like it is, the results are garbage.
Now apparently Arteta needs a summer window to buy 6 more players to add to the two
he just brought in as well as the 5 the club bought in last summer.
So the answer is not coaching at all.
Nope jut give Arteta 13 more players than Emery had when Emery
got within 2 points of third and made the EL last season.
With 13 new players I am expecting nothing less that the title next season.
Stevo,
You frequently wax lyrical about Emery on this site and I would be so interested to hear from you what was so special about his tenure as manager.
You have described the so called improvement as balderdash under Arteta but never back up how and why you think Emery was special. Last season saw Arsenal in a commanding top 4 position before Emery lost it and the capitulation in the EL final was embarrassing.
Why stick up for a man that was responsible for the shocking decline this season that eventually saw him sacked? You conveniently forget that.
stevo, the head coach is not the problem. If Arteta, like Emery before him, is not supported by the owner and Board in the transfer market to get the players HE WANTS, how can anyone expect the results to improve?
Wrighty is totally correct. Our position shows the truth. We are not unlucky. Losing Ramsey, the Ox, Cazorla, and Wilshire, has left us with no inspiration or creative urge. We are….BORING and need better players. In the summer we have 5 or six players to get rid of. Defensively….OH MY G….we are poor. It’s not just about stopping goals, it’s about forward movement with PURPOSE. Meaningful movement…intensity. Arteta must be like the ‘Sword of Damoclese’,ruthless enough to say goodbye to the players who cause stagnation. The summer window and the fanciful nature of the Kroenkes, will lift us or destroy us. At the moment it’s on a highwire…honey on a razor’s edge. It could go either way depending on the Kroenkes.
Interesting.
I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.
If this has a modicum of truth …….
“Southampton were reportedly ‘left shocked’ by Arsenal’s January pursuit of defender Cédric Soares.
Arsenal signed Cédric on deadline day – a six month loan – despite his Saints contract expiring this summer.
According to David Ornstein, senior Southampton officials expected Soares to leave but to a lower league club, perhaps even abroad.
To make matters even more interesting, the 28-year-old has been ruled out until March with knee ligament damage and arrived to undergo his medical at London Colney with a knee brace on.
Arsenal will end up paying £5m (loan fee and wages) for someone out of favour, injured and available for free in four months.
What a club! ”
We have a first … a player turning up for his medical in a knee brace !!!!!
You couldn’t make it up !!
@AJ
And yet, Southampton were about to renew his contract to try and get a better price for him… You can’t make this up. IJS
Hi @ NY_Gunner.
What new contract offer was that ?
“Southampton will look to permanently offload Cedric Soares when he returns from his loan spell at Inter Milan”.
The Saints opted to loan the defender out to the Serie A giants during the January transfer window after he was deemed surplus to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s requirements.
Probably the new contract offer they told us about 😉
All depends what rubbish (or not) you choose to read I suppose.
It also depends on the player sales. Saliba already bought is a massive plus, the next Varane. It’ll be interesting to see what we do up front, if we move one or two out or not. We’ll know more about Arteta with how the Auba situation works out, it makes sense to bring in money, also makes sense to offer him a contract, I don’t envy having to make that call.
M A has mentioned ” changing the dynamic” at our place, something with which I totally agree.
I believe we could see some “surprising” (or not) outgoings in the summer, aligned with some equally surprising in-comings.
It’s all about getting the pieces of the jig-saw to fit – “The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts”
stevo, what you forgot to mention was how many new players were brought in to support UE when he took over.
There were eight players to begin with, followed by the five you mentioned and then our biggest ever signing at a reported £72,000,000 Pepe.
So how you can say that MA will have 13 more players, when he has overseen just two signings is a complete mystery to me?