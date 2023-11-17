Ian Wright doubts that Arsenal can take the title from Man City

Given how close they came to winning the Premier League last season, many Arsenal fans believe their club will ultimately win it this season. However, Ian Wright feels Arsenal will struggle to win the Premier League this season, contrary to popular belief. He believes Manchester City are on a different level and that it is difficult for any team to aspire to be as “perfect” as they are.

Furthermore, the Arsenal great stated that he believes Mikel Arteta will keep his position even if his former side does not win the Premier League.

When asked if Arteta could lose his job in the summer if Arsenal end up without the EPL trophy again: “I don’t think so; it would depend on the manner,” said Wright, on Stick to Football, about Arteta losing his job if Arsenal don’t win the league.

“He’s making decisions already; he’s brought the goalkeeper in, people are questioning some of his signings. I think he’s somebody who is very tunnel vision in what he wants to do. And I think he’ll be judged at the end of the season if he can do it.

“But I feel to try and chase down Manchester City with what they are doing. The margins what you are trying to gain are very tough, and it’s going to be tough for anybody to try and do it, not just Mikel.”

I respect Wright’s assertions, but I disagree with his conviction that Arsenal cannot defeat City to win the Premier League title come May next year. Looking at the league rankings, Man City is only a point ahead of Arsenal. All Arsenal has to do is match their results and hope the Citizens drop points like they have proved they can. Arsenal have beaten them and Wolves did too.

The January transfer window could be crucial for the Gunners. If they can sign a striker and a midfielder, they will have what it takes to sustain the title race, don’t you think?

Daniel O

