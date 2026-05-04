Ian Wright expects Gyokeres to keep scoring in remaining games

Ian Wright has expressed his admiration for Viktor Gyokeres after the striker surpassed the 20-goal mark in his first season as an Arsenal player. The forward’s performances have attracted significant attention, with the Gunners eager for him to maintain his scoring form as the campaign progresses.

Mikel Arteta’s side signed Gyokeres from Sporting Club in the summer, bringing him in with high expectations following an impressive spell in Portugal. During his two seasons at the club, he established himself as one of the most prolific forwards in European football, which naturally increased the scrutiny surrounding his move to Arsenal.

Strong debut season impact

Despite the pressure, Gyokeres has begun to justify the faith placed in him. His display against Fulham was particularly notable, as he scored twice and could have completed a hat trick during an outstanding first-half performance. His movement, finishing, and overall presence caused significant problems for Fulham’s defence, especially when combined with the attacking threat of Bukayo Saka.

The Portuguese club had reportedly received interest from other teams willing to offer a higher fee, but Gyokeres was determined to join Arsenal. His decision is now appearing well-founded, as he continues to demonstrate his ability to perform at the highest level.

Wright’s assessment and expectations

As reported by Premier League Productions, Wright highlighted both Gyokeres’ contribution and the ongoing discussion surrounding his role. He said, “I’ve said for many, many years that we need a striker. We get the striker, and then people say ‘he’s not good enough’. The fact that people are still talking about him says, ‘why, you’ve got one?’. 21 goals, 12 in the Premier League, says he’s done the job for us. He’s done it today, I’m sure against the teams we’ve got coming, he could put in the same kind of performance.”

Wright’s remarks underline the importance of consistency as Arsenal approaches a crucial stage of the season. With several important fixtures ahead, the expectation is that Gyokeres will continue to deliver decisive contributions.

Maintaining this level of performance could prove vital to Arsenal’s ambitions, as they aim to convert strong displays into tangible success.