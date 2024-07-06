Ian Wright expects Saka to be Okay if he starts as a left-back for England

Ian Wright has again discussed the possibility of Bukayo Saka starting as a left-back when England faces Switzerland in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024.

The attacker played in that position in the second half of their last game against Slovakia, due to Luke Shaw and Kieran Trippier being unavailable. Saka is recognized as England’s top right-winger, but like most of his teammates, he has struggled at the Euros. In his brief stint as a left-back in the last game, Saka performed well, and Southgate acknowledges that using him there could enhance the team’s attacking options. Wright has now commented on the potential for Saka to play in that role and expressed confidence that the Gunner will perform admirably regardless.

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘He’ll be okay! In the end, he ended up at right wing-back as well at one stage.

‘But what I am more concerned about is the fact that our manager didn’t bring a back-up which is just crazy and so that’s why that might have to happen.’

Saka is not famous for being a versatile player and has been an attacker to most Arsenal fans.

However, he started his career as a left-back, and we expect him to do well if asked to play that role again.

