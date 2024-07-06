Ian Wright expects Saka to be Okay if he starts as a left-back for England

He said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘He’ll be okay! In the end, he ended up at right wing-back as well at one stage.
‘But what I am more concerned about is the fact that our manager didn’t bring a back-up which is just crazy and so that’s why that might have to happen.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saka is not famous for being a versatile player and has been an attacker to most Arsenal fans.
However, he started his career as a left-back, and we expect him to do well if asked to play that role again.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The best right winger in England has played 9 times in the premier league throughout his contract years with Arsenal as a leftback. This gives him just a little experience at defending with Arsenal and by no means good enough for England in that position.
There is no natural rightsided player as good as him who plays and stays as a right winger for their club in this current England side, as names mentioned to replace him usually play a free role or central midfield role for their respective clubs.
Saka’s record as a leftback is average at best compared to being a world class right winger.
By his own admission, the leftback position is not a natural position for him to play ( in other words, he doesn’t feel comfortable playing at leftback).
He won player of the year twice as a right winger and was ordinary at best as a leftback when he played just 9 premier league games.
Stuart Pearce, David Seaman and many more professional ex football players have gone on record condemning Southgates decision to play our countrys best experienced right winger as a Leftback.
Switzerland will be aware that they do not need to tie up two of their best defenders marking Saka on the right, giving them now more options. Also the Swiss will see this as a defensive weakness on our left, and will make Southgate pay for his decision.
This maybe the overrated Southgates last game in charge as I do not believe he will reach as far in the competition as he did in the last world cup, when Saka played as a right winger, not as a leftback, he may have forgotten that.