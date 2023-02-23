Ian Wright explains his love for Jorginho’s game

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has discussed the impact of Jorginho at Arsenal and what he loves about the midfielder’s game.

Jorginho has played only a few games for the club since he moved to the Emirates in the last transfer window.

However, he keeps improving whenever he steps on the field and impressed in the 4-2 win against Aston Villa the last time out.

He is expected to continue impressing and was added to the squad to help Arsenal win the title at the end of the season.

Wright said on the Wrighty’s House podcast: “Very impressed with Jorginho. What I loved about Jorginho’s game and performance was the experience in it. He was intercepting every pass and cause problems.

“Some of his passing in that game and since he’s been here has been fantastic. They have to warm to the signing because he’s a good signing. The problem that people have is he has come from Chelsea – Willian, David Luiz and we’ve got Jorginho now.

“On this occasion, we’ve got someone who’s absolutely perfect for what we need. When you look at that game, him getting forward, the quality of the passing, the goal he scored – everything that happened in the game and the way he performed is why we won that game in the end.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having won honours at club and international levels, Jorginho is one player Arsenal will benefit from in their dressing room.

There were a lot of critics of the move, but the former Napoli man is already turning haters into believers and has not yet played five matches for the club.

Hopefully, he stays consistent until the end of the season and we will no longer worry when Thomas Partey is unavailable.

