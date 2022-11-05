Ian Wright explains when Arsenal can afford to rest Saka

Ian Wright has spoken about Arsenal’s lack of squad depth after they seem to overuse Bukayo Saka.

The attacker suffered an injury scare recently, which seemed bad enough that it may have ruled him out of the World Cup.

However, he is on his way back to full fitness and will return to the field for the club soon.

Arsenal has been committed to winning all their matches this season regardless of the competition.

This means Mikel Arteta has been unable to rest Saka and some other key players.

Wright believes for them to rest the winger, they must have Emile Smith Rowe available to replace him.

He explains on The Kelly & Wrighty Show via Metro Sport:

‘I think if Emile Smith Rowe was fit, he [Saka] would’ve got more of a rest. We just haven’t got the depth, we still haven’t put teams away enough in the Europa League to be able to rest, we have to play him, whereas you probably would’ve thought he’d get rested against Zurich.’

Saka has no doubt been overplayed this term, but he is a key player and it is hard to leave him out of the team.

If we bolster our squad with new men in the next transfer window, we might be able to rest him more often than now.

