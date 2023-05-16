Ian Wright faults Arsenal fans for leaving early in Brighton match

Ian Wright has blasted Arsenal’s fans for leaving the Emirates early during their 3-0 loss to Brighton at the weekend.

Thousands had filled the ground, hoping to spur their team to another important win in the Premier League title race, but that never happened.

Brighton was hungrier and made us pay with some really devastating football which destroyed Arsenal’s remaining Premier League title hopes.

Fans saw enough of the poor performance from their team early on and left the Emirates. This was not appreciated by Wright, who insists they had forgotten that making the top four was the team’s goal at the start of the term.

‘What I was a little bit disappointed about was the Arsenal fans that left when it went to 2-0, because they’ve forgotten what we were aiming for at the start of the season,’ he admitted on his podcast, Wrighty’s House.

Adding: ‘So when I saw the people leaving, I’d rather they stayed and gave that team…Roy Keane said they were physically and mentally done, that deserved some recognition that they f***ing went for it, they fought this season for it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We wanted a return to the Champions League at the start of the campaign and got it, which should be enough to keep supporting the boys.

They made us dream about winning the league, which is one reason most people started coming to watch matches more often.

However, we cannot stop supporting them now as we bid to rebuild this club. They need the support to do well in the next campaign also.

Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…