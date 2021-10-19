Ian Wright faults this Arsenal player for Edouard’s goal

Ian Wright has slammed Ben White for not engaging Odsonne Edouard for Crystal Palace’s second goal in Arsenal’s 2-2 draw last night.

The Gunners nearly lost the game as Palace turned the score on its head after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the Gunners an early lead.

However, the goals the Eagles scored were avoidable and Wright was particularly critical of the one scored by Edouard.

The Frenchman drove at White after receiving a pass from Michael Olise.

Instead of the Arsenal defender engaging him, he kept moving backwards and helped the former Celtic man to get closer and closer to the Arsenal goal.

Edouard eventually unleashed a shot which beat Aaron Ramsdale in goal to make the match 2-1 in favour of the visitors.

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to score the equalising goal for the Gunners, but Wright was critical of White’s defending for the second goal.

The Arsenal legend says via Sun Sports: “I think it’s a little bit of a worry for Arsenal because when you look at both goals, we’re not getting defenders to go and engage.

“White’s got to get closer to Edouard and he doesn’t do it. They’ve done brilliantly to score the goal.

“I think he’s got to get close to him… at no stage does Ben White close that gap.

“People can say what they want, maybe the goalkeeper or whatever… at no stage does that gap get smaller so why wouldn’t you shoot?”