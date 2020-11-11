Ian Wright feels ‘unfortunate’ for misfiring Arsenal duo

Ian Wright has admitted that he feels Arsenal duo Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been unfortunate of late, but their lack of confidence is worrying.

Our side has scored just the one goal in our last four Premier League matches, with that sole notch coming from the penalty spot at Old Trafford, bringing the spotlight onto our attack.

Our former striker claimed that he saw the two goalscorers in miss each of the nine attempts on goal in the warm-up to the Manchester United match, and he claims ‘it was telling’.

“What I saw the other day was Arsenal’s warm-up before the Manchester United game – there was a shooting session down in the corner,” the Gunners icon told the Wrighty’s House podcast.

“We saw nine shots from the main characters – Aubameyang, (Alexandre) Lacazette, all of them – and every single one of them missed. Even though we beat Manchester United, it was telling.

“If I’m being honest, there’s not many chances being created, which is why I feel so unfortunate for Auba.

“It’s just a coincidence that he’s signed his contract at this time and then the suits say, ‘It’s because he’s signed his contract, he’s clocked off’. We’re not creating chances!

“We’re not creating chances but I do not like seeing in a warm-up shooting session, people missing the target, and sloppy shots. All those things make you look into the team and what’s going on.”

Our side ended the previous campaign in top form, and continued that in the early stages of this term, but our results of late are seriously worrying.

It almost appears as if the honeymoon period is over, but if you consider our form in the Europa League, we appear to have no issues.

Will the international break help Arteta to refresh the attack and bring back our goalscoring instinct?

Patrick