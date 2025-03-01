Ian Wright gives a candid opinion on Isak potentially snubbing Arsenal

Alexander Isak is a player that Arsenal want to add to their squad during the next transfer window, and the Swede could be open to the move.

Isak has been one of the best strikers in England over the last few seasons, and the Gunners want him to lead their line from next season. The club has made significant progress under Mikel Arteta, but many believe that a top-class striker is the missing piece in their squad.

Since last season, there has been a widespread belief that if Arsenal had a prolific number nine, they would have secured the Premier League title. While their current options have contributed, none have provided the consistent goal output needed to compete with title rivals. With the summer window approaching, the Gunners have a chance to address this issue, and Isak is their primary target. However, their interest in the Newcastle United striker is far from unique.

Several other top clubs are also monitoring Isak, as his performances have caught the attention of many across Europe. The Swedish forward has been in excellent form recently, causing serious problems for defenders and demonstrating why so many teams are eager to secure his services. His ability to finish clinically, hold up play, and link up with teammates makes him an ideal fit for a club looking to challenge for major honours.

Isak is undoubtedly an upgrade on Arsenal’s current striking options, and the Gunners should be doing everything possible to bring him to the Emirates. However, despite their interest, club legend Ian Wright has admitted that there is a possibility Isak could join a rival instead. Speaking about the striker’s future, Wright said, as quoted by Football London:

“He would probably go to Liverpool. I’d like to think Mikel Arteta could convince him, but look at Liverpool and Arne Slot.

“Slot hasn’t even got his own players in yet. That seems like a more attractive proposition, but again, Arsenal will need to do the work. I would hate it if it was between Arsenal and Liverpool because he would probably go for Liverpool with the way it’s gone for Arne Slot.”

While Arsenal would undoubtedly benefit from signing Isak, they will face strong competition for his signature. If they are serious about securing his services, they must move quickly and present a compelling case to convince him that the Emirates is the best destination for his future.