Ian Wright gives his honest analysis of Arsenal’s chances of Top Four

Arsenal would appear to be in the driving seat for a place in the Top Four, and some of our readers are even dreaming about overtaking Chelsea for Third Place. But the fact remains that despite our games in hand, we are still currently in 6th place in the table and need to convert our games in hand into solid points on the board.

Man United got back on track with a win over Brighton in midweek and have a winnable game against lowly Leeds on Sunday, while West Ham are at home to a resurgent Newcastle side, which could go either way.

Wolves are only 2 points below us and have a home game against Leicester and will probably stay close behind, but 8th-placed Tottenham have a daunting trip to the Etihad. Wouldn’t we all love to see Tottenham get destroyed and implode under Conte!

But al this is irrelevant if we don’t take all 3 points at home to Brentford tomorrow, but the Arsenal legend Ian Wright is feeling upbeat about our Top Four chances after us beating Wolves last time out, and has given his in-depth analysis of the race for the coveted Fourth Place. Speaking on his Ringer FC podcast, as quoted by Metro, Wright said: “When you look at Arsenal, they’ve got Spurs, Chelsea, West Ham, Man United soon, so it’s going to be tough.

“I said at the start of the season, if we could get sixth, I would be so happy and I think Mikel Arteta would be where he should be, in and around sixth-place, and then you start to progress from there.

“When you look at how everyone is doing at the moment, everyone is playing each other. If Arsenal can win games like the Wolves one, I’ll be happy with that.

“I fear for West Ham because they’ve got the seriousness of the Europa League coming now and it gets more intense now, they play more frequently and the games are tougher. That’s why you worry for them.

“I don’t think West Ham will be able to sustain it, with the Europa League as well.

“Spurs, I don’t know what’s happening with them and they go to Man City, United, Liverpool and Arsenal soon. Those are tough games for a Spurs who look the way they do right now.

“United have big games too so I can’t call it, I can’t. But when you look at how poorly some teams are performing, it’s interesting.

“I think we [Arsenal] are going to do it. They need four points from their games in hand [against Burnley and Spurs]. Can Arsenal recognise that this is it now? This is the season.

“Whatever you say about United, they have the firepower and players and they will start to take their chances and click. That’s what worries me about United.

“But there’s something happening at the club with the in-fighting. If that’s happening, how do you continue to put in the performances to get the top-four? Southampton could have beat them [on Saturday].”

“I think it will be tough for West Ham to get in the top four,” Carragher said.

“Arsenal, what a win that was for them away to Wolves. The games in hand, no European football.

“You think about how long Manchester United will be in the Champions League, that could play a part. It feels like it will go to the wire.”