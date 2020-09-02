Ian Wright gives his opinion on what it will mean to keep Aubameyang

Ian Wright reckons that keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be a bigger signing than any new player that Mikel Arteta brings through the door.

The Gunners’ captain has entered the final year of his current deal at the club and he has been in talks with them over a new deal.

There is optimism that he will sign a new contract at the club, but nothing has been announced yet and the Gunners are busy with their other transfer targets.

They have just completed the signing of Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille, he joins Willian as a new signing, while the club is also close to bringing back Dani Ceballos for another loan spell.

These new additions will make Arsenal a stronger team and they should also help them get back into the top four.

However, Wright is keen to see Aubameyang stay and he reckons that keeping the club captain and goal machine will be an even more important transfer decision.

“To be honest, I think he will be the most significant signing Mikel can make,” Wright told Good Morning Britain as quoted by The Independent.

“We do need to make that happen, simply because of what he brings to that team. When you look at the chances created for Arsenal, they were 16th in the league and he still scored the amount of goals he scored.

“So if you can imagine, we can start creating more with the players we have signed – the Willians and people like that – then he is going to score more goals. It is imperative that he signs.”