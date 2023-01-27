Ian Wright gives his opinion on why Arsenal missed out on Mudryk

Arsenal idol Ian Wright has maintained that the Gunners missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk because of money.
Mikel Arteta’s side lost the transfer battle to Chelsea for the Ukrainian talent, even though he has spent the last few months flirting with a move to the Emirates.
Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mikel Arteta were in touch with the attacker regularly in their bid to convince him to move to the Emirates.
However, Chelsea still hijacked the move, having offered a better financial package to the player and Shakhtar Donetsk.
It was an embarrassing end to the saga and Wright gives his opinion on why the Gunners missed out on a top talent. He said, as quoted by The Sun:
“With the money, it started to get into the realm where it could knock us off our axis in terms of what we’re trying to do. He looks like the kind of guy that would fit into our group.
“I was a bit disappointed but not disappointed that Arsenal went ‘that’s fine’.
“He’s gone there for money, I’m not going to blame him because he’s someone who has had a lot more going on around him personally and in his life.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mudryk wanted to move to the Emirates, but we were not ready to overpay for his signature, not when Chelsea was prepared to pay silly money
Hopefully, in future, we will act faster to get a coveted talent before another club comes in and hijacks the deal.
Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It’s sad that players like Mudryk want the big paydays before they have proved themselves. It’s great to have the money but greed never ends well. Give to get. Mudryk has done nothing to prove himself yet, and life has a knack of equalising. “Things change Kundun”, said Norbu to the Dalai Lama. The only certainty ever is that things change…..and not how we expect.
Off Topic:
Reported on BBC Sport that the PL footballer who was arrested in July 2022 has just his police bail extended for a third time.
Apparently there’s more than one woman accusing him regarding incidents that occurred on separate occasions.
One of them won’t have any further action taken since the relevant legislation was not in effect at the time the incident is alleged to have occurred. The other is ongoing.
So all that fuss that we thought had died down… hasn’t. 🙁
Hmmm my first attempt at posting the above disappeared into the ether – I thought it may be the use of the R word (what he was accused of) so I took that out… and magically it appears.