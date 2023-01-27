Ian Wright gives his opinion on why Arsenal missed out on Mudryk

Arsenal idol Ian Wright has maintained that the Gunners missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk because of money.

Mikel Arteta’s side lost the transfer battle to Chelsea for the Ukrainian talent, even though he has spent the last few months flirting with a move to the Emirates.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mikel Arteta were in touch with the attacker regularly in their bid to convince him to move to the Emirates.

However, Chelsea still hijacked the move, having offered a better financial package to the player and Shakhtar Donetsk.

It was an embarrassing end to the saga and Wright gives his opinion on why the Gunners missed out on a top talent. He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“With the money, it started to get into the realm where it could knock us off our axis in terms of what we’re trying to do. He looks like the kind of guy that would fit into our group.

“I was a bit disappointed but not disappointed that Arsenal went ‘that’s fine’.

“He’s gone there for money, I’m not going to blame him because he’s someone who has had a lot more going on around him personally and in his life.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk wanted to move to the Emirates, but we were not ready to overpay for his signature, not when Chelsea was prepared to pay silly money

Hopefully, in future, we will act faster to get a coveted talent before another club comes in and hijacks the deal.

Pre- Man City FA Cup presser now available….

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…