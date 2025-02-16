Ian Wright gives his reaction to Merino performance against Leicester City

Ian Wright is full of praise for Arsenal hero Mikel Merino after he stepped up and helped the Gunners to secure a 2-0 against Leicester City last night.

Without a striker, Arsenal has refused to explore the free agency market, with Mikel Arteta insisting they will find an internal solution.

The Spanish gaffer started the game with Leandro Trossard up top and being flanked by Ethan Nwaneri and Raheem Sterling.

On the bench, the Gunners did not have another attacking option, which left fans wondering what they would do to change things up in the second half.

However, Arteta replaced the struggling Sterling with Mikel Merino, who went straight into the false nine role, with Trossard drifting to the left.

The Spaniard scored twice to seal victory for an Arsenal team that had struggled to fashion clear-cut chances before that time.

Like most Gooners, Wright wondered who would step up when the game began and he is impressed with how Merino responded to his concerns.

After the game, the Arsenal idol said on Premier League Productions:

“We said at the start of the show, who is going to come off the bench and do something? We didn’t say Mikel Merino even though his name was mentioned as one of the false nines. He came on and obviously proved his point. I’m delighted for him and for the boys, he’s come on and done the job for us.”

We needed Merino to step up today, and he did so brilliantly, what a player the Spaniard is.