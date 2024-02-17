Ian Wright gushes over Arsenal star after his performance against Burnley

Martin Odegaard showcased outstanding form as Arsenal secured victory against Burnley this afternoon, earning praise from Ian Wright and numerous Arsenal supporters.

Odegaard has consistently been a stellar contributor to the Gunners’ success this season, exemplified by his role as the club’s captain.

In the match against Burnley, the Norwegian maestro once again controlled the midfield, posing significant challenges for Arsenal’s opponents throughout the game.

Burnley struggled to contain most Arsenal players, with Odegaard particularly standing out for his tactical acumen and his ability to provide essential service to his teammates, enabling them to continue posing a threat to their opponents.

Impressed by Odegaard’s performance, Wright couldn’t contain his admiration and took to Twitter to express his thoughts, stating: “Odegaard has been so good,” accompanied by five clapping hands emojis

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many people will discuss Saka’s performance after the game because of the two goals he scored against Burnley.

However, Odegaard was magnificent in midfield, as always, and gave us even more reasons to trust him further.

The Norwegian is always improving, and if he stays consistent, it will be difficult to stop us anytime soon.

Everyone who played for us today was at their best, and this gives us a reason to continue supporting the boys and stay hopeful that we could win a trophy this season.