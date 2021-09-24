Ian Wright gushes over one new Arteta signing -“He’s been magnificent.”

Arsenal legend on Tomiyasu: He’s a very shrewd signing

Takehiro Tomiyasu has had an impressive start to his Arsenal career, since making the £16 million switch from Italian side Bologna.

Many supporters raised eyebrows after the North London outfit completed the deadline day move for the Japan international.

The club’s faithful raised the concern of whether the signing of the 22-year-old was “short-term” and was “manager-oriented” rather than “club-oriented.”

But his two performances against Norwich City first, and then Burnley have already made him a fan favourite.

Takehiro Tomiyasu passed the Burnley physicality test with flying colors. ✅ — Evan Cooper (@Lacazest) September 18, 2021

He has turned his doubters into believers and for that, Tomiyasu would be very proud.

The former Bologna man has already received praise from a lot of people, and club icon Ian Wright was the latest to join the party.

Ian Wright: ‘Tomiyasu, I don’t think anyone has gone past him. He’s a very shrewd signing. He has been magnificent’. pic.twitter.com/JbmYg5o5UO — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 23, 2021

The former striker who scored 153 goals in the iconic Red and White jersey continued, “Of course, in the two games we’ve played are two games you’d expect us to play well and win in, and we have.”

Don't know if it was the style of the game, but Tomiyasu reminded me of Sagna today. So defensively solid, kept it simple with passing and you almost overlooked how good he was. Early days, but promising. — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) September 18, 2021

Now with the North London derby fast approaching, Tomiyasu has another test in front of him.

That comes against a club who, at one point in the summer, were interested in signing him, but didn’t in the end.

Tomiyasu has yet another opportunity to prove to Arsenal supporters that the Gunners dodged a bullet by not signing Emerson Royal, who will be in the opposition ranks at the weekend.

Things are about to get tense and exciting. And the derby just can’t come soon enough.

