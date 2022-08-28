Ian Wright hails Arsenal star who “led by example” against Fulham

Ian Wright was full of praise for Martin Odegaard for his performance as Arsenal beat Fulham in the Premier League yesterday.

The Norwegian is the club’s new captain and the players are looking up to him for the right leadership.

He has captained his national team for months before he got the Gunners’ armband, but it still doesn’t mean it would be a straightforward job.

The midfielder has, however, been comfortable in his new role and thrived against the Cottagers as well.

It impressed Wright. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, he said:

“The captain led by example today, his passing, his pressing, his composure in finding space.”

Odegaard has been improving since we splashed the cash to add him to our squad permanently.

The midfielder is likely to develop into one of our best players ever if he maintains his consistency and keeps getting better.

But we need other players to also step up their performance and maintain it for the rest of this season before we can end the campaign with a trophy.

If Odegaard can stay fit, we can expect him to stay consistent and perhaps lead us to a title at the end of the term, but we must avoid relying on him alone.

