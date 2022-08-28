Ian Wright hails Arsenal star who “led by example” against Fulham

Ian Wright was full of praise for Martin Odegaard for his performance as Arsenal beat Fulham in the Premier League yesterday.
The Norwegian is the club’s new captain and the players are looking up to him for the right leadership.
He has captained his national team for months before he got the Gunners’ armband, but it still doesn’t mean it would be a straightforward job.
The midfielder has, however, been comfortable in his new role and thrived against the Cottagers as well.
It impressed Wright. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, he said:
“The captain led by example today, his passing, his pressing, his composure in finding space.”
Odegaard has been improving since we splashed the cash to add him to our squad permanently.
The midfielder is likely to develop into one of our best players ever if he maintains his consistency and keeps getting better.
But we need other players to also step up their performance and maintain it for the rest of this season before we can end the campaign with a trophy.
If Odegaard can stay fit, we can expect him to stay consistent and perhaps lead us to a title at the end of the term, but we must avoid relying on him alone.
Martin Odegaard is the deal.
Emile Smith Rowe really needs to learn from Odegaard, cos that’s exactly what Arteta wants.
Xhaka’s role is up for grabs and that’s what Arteta is expecting from Wonderful Emile Smith Rowe.
The earlier the better for Smith Rowe to become totally comfortable in the deeper midfield role as a “six-and-half / 8-and-half”; he can ask Kelvin DeBrune, Iwobi, Cazorla, Modric and Iniesta. He must not be deceived with his pace because that is not in the top 5 of his actual best abilities.
He won’t last long or hit his destined career height as a pure “10” neither as a Winger; he can ask Dele Ali, Mason Mount and Ozil.
He needs to start playing box to box from deep central midfield just like Fabulous Odegaard is doing right now. Emile Smith Rowe can actually win future balloon d’or from there.👌🤞👍💪