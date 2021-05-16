Ian Wright has his say on Dani Ceballos remaining at the Emirates

Ian Wright has discouraged Arsenal from signing Dani Ceballos at the end of this campaign.

The Spaniard has spent the last two seasons on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid.

He had been in fine form during Project Restart and was one of the club’s best players in their run to the final of the FA Cup.

They won the competition before he returned to Madrid. He rejoined the Gunners after the Community Shield.

Fans had expected him to continue where he left off in the last campaign, but that hasn’t been the case.

This season hasn’t been better than the last one for him and Arsenal even brought in Martin Odegaard in the last transfer window.

Ceballos has shown top form occasionally, but Wright doesn’t think he has done enough to earn another Arsenal stint.

He said the Gunners have youngsters like Joe Willock who are coming through and they should be given chances ahead of the Spaniard.

Speaking in an interview quoted in the Metro, Wright said when asked about the futures of a number of Arsenal players including Ceballos: “You say who’s vulnerable, you look at [Lucas] Torreira and [Matteo] Guendouzi, Joe Willock is doing very well at Newcastle, [William] Saliba’s doing well as well.

“I’d like to see Joe Willock get an opportunity but I don’t think it’s going to happen.

“I don’t think we should be signing Ceballos, I just don’t think he’s what we need now.

“I think that we’ve got young players coming through who should get an opportunity in front of Ceballos. If he’s going to do anything to stay at Arsenal it would’ve been seen already by now.

“[Martin] Odegaard is somebody who I’d like to see sign, but at the same time the people who are going to oversee who’s coming in and who’s going out are unfortunately the same people who signed someone like Willian for three years.

“Are we going to give those people the power to try to do this overhaul? I don’t trust them. It worries me.

“As much as the manager is passionate and the players are working hard, I’m not sure I trust the people in charge to try and make stuff happen in the summer, to oversee that job. I don’t see them doing it.”