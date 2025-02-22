Ian Wright highlights glaring issue after Arsenal’s loss to West Ham

Ian Wright has weighed in on Arsenal’s defeat to West Ham, expressing his disappointment as the Gunners lost further ground in the Premier League title race. The result was a major setback for Mikel Arteta’s side, who had the opportunity to put pressure on Liverpool before the Reds play their match tomorrow.

Liverpool have not been flawless this season, but they remain at the top of the table largely because Arsenal have also dropped crucial points at key moments. If the Gunners are serious about winning silverware, they must produce more consistent performances, something they failed to do against West Ham.

Arsenal will have more opportunities to pick up points in upcoming fixtures, but their inability to capitalise even when their rivals struggle is a worrying trend. Against West Ham, they lacked creativity and struggled to break down a well-organised defensive unit, failing to convert possession into clear chances. Wright, who watched the match closely, was left frustrated by their lack of attacking threat.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, the former Arsenal striker analysed the game and credited West Ham for their defensive efforts while highlighting Arsenal’s struggles.

“It was always going to be a tough one with the forwards missing. You need something to happen with set-pieces, or someone like Ethan Nwaneri. Not enough creativity, you have to give West Ham credit for the defending they did,” Wright said.

Arsenal’s lack of cutting edge was evident throughout the game, and their inability to create meaningful chances ultimately cost them. If they continue to put in performances like this, their title challenge will weaken further, allowing Liverpool to extend their advantage.

There is still time for Arteta’s side to recover, but they cannot afford to let more opportunities slip away. Every match is crucial in a title race, and Arsenal must quickly find solutions to their attacking struggles if they want to remain serious contenders for the league crown.