Ian Wright hits back at pundits bemoaning Arsenal’s celebrating

Hold onto your pints, Gooners! Ian Wright has donned his metaphorical lion hat and roared back against the “celebration police” criticising Arsenal’s exuberant post-match antics. In a video address, the legendary striker turned pundit unleashed a passionate defence of the team’s joyous displays, leaving critics with less ammunition than a training cone drill.

“The negativity towards my manager, man, what has he done apart from celebrating a goal and celebrating his team?” boomed Wright, as quoted by Metro Sport. He highlighted the significance of these victories, emphasising the fight against giants like Liverpool and Manchester City. “Because he’s celebrating? Are we forgetting what this team has achieved?”

Wright’s words resonated with the Arsenal faithful, tired of the joy-sapping scrutiny. This season, the Gunners have risen like a phoenix from the ashes of past disappointments, currently sitting pretty in the top four. Their victories, Wright argues, deserve to be celebrated with gusto, a sentiment shared by many fans eager to witness a resurgent Arsenal.

But not everyone’s cheering from the sidelines. Some pundits, Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher in particular, have deemed the celebrations excessive. Wright, however, dismisses them as the “fun police,” suggesting their critiques reek of sour grapes rather than genuine concern.

“Let these young players enjoy it,” Wright urged. “They’re playing some fantastic football, scoring brilliant goals, and most importantly, winning games. We haven’t had that feeling at the Emirates in a long time.”

He’s right. The Emirates, once known for its quiet sighs rather than raucous roars, has been reborn. The youthful exuberance on the pitch is mirrored in the stands, creating an electrifying atmosphere that fuels the team’s momentum.

So, to the “celebration police,” we say this: let the drums beat, let the chants echo, and let the players dance. These are the sounds of a team on the rise, a team daring to dream, and a team reminding us why we fell in love with the beautiful game in the first place. After all, what’s the point of victory if you can’t celebrate it with unbridled joy?

So crank up the volume, Gooners, and join the chorus. This Arsenal team is worth singing about, and Ian Wright is their conductor, leading the charge with one message loud and clear: Let the celebrations roll!

