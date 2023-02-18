Ian Wright identifies the Arsenal player Manchester City targeted

Ian Wright believes Manchester City targeted Gabriel Magalhaes when they faced Arsenal in their last Premier League game.

The top-of-the-table clash between both clubs was a chance for Arsenal to earn another win and pull clear of the defending champions.

However, City started well and took the lead before Bukayo Saka equalised for the Gunners to draw level.

The Citizens would eventually score two more goals, to which Arsenal had no reply and the game ended 3-1, a defeat for the Gunners.

Speaking after the fixture, Wright said via The Sun:

“We were very fortunate that he didn’t give away a penalty because he was offside, but for me, the pass [for Grealish goal] is into nowhere.

“City are setting traps for him there and as soon as they win the ball, bang, they get the ball back and Haaland’s awareness for a striker was very good because he could have easily had a shot, but he’s made sure that he passed it on so that they definitely get the goal and go in front.

“For me, it came down to a bit of naivety and inexperience, but they are the youngest team in the league and you’re going to get those type of mistakes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

City were well prepared for that game and dealt with most of our players like champions will do.

The game was always going to be difficult for us and now we are no longer at the top of the league table.

It could be a good thing and our fans just need to trust the players and keep supporting them to get back to winning ways.

