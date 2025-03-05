Ian Wright identifies the best position for Myles Lewis-Skelly – Do you agree?

Ian Wright believes Myles Lewis-Skelly is not naturally suited to playing as a left-back, despite currently occupying that position for Arsenal. The former striker expects the youngster to eventually transition into a different role as he develops further.

Lewis-Skelly has been a key player for the Gunners this season, keeping Riccardo Calafiori and Oleksandr Zinchenko out of the starting lineup. His performances have been impressive, and he continues to show why he is considered one of Arsenal’s most promising young talents.

However, during Arsenal’s match against PSV last night, he was fortunate not to be sent off, highlighting an aspect of his game that still needs improvement. While his aggression and determination are valuable attributes, he must learn to control his challenges better to avoid putting his team at risk.

Despite this, there is no question about his ability. Arsenal’s academy has produced many top players, and Lewis-Skelly appears to be another success story. With transfer fees continuing to rise, his emergence could save the club a substantial amount of money in the future by reducing the need for expensive signings.

Wright, however, does not believe Lewis-Skelly will remain a left-back for the majority of his career. The Arsenal legend is convinced that the youngster is better suited to a central midfield role and expects him to move there eventually. Speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast, he shared his opinion on the teenager’s ideal position, stating:

“Do you know something? He’s a No.8, man. You can see that all day long. I can’t wait for that to happen.”

Lewis-Skelly still has plenty of time to develop and establish himself in the best position for his skill set. While he is currently being deployed at left-back, Arsenal’s coaching staff will be assessing where he can have the greatest long-term impact. For now, fans are enjoying his performances, and his primary focus should be on maintaining his form while improving his discipline.