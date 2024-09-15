Ian Wright insists Arsenal “deserved their win.” against Tottenham

Ian Wright was impressed with how Arsenal defeated Tottenham this afternoon despite struggling with some parts of the game.

The Gunners won the fixture thanks to a solid defence, which proved too good for Tottenham to break down.

Arsenal fans will be proud of how their side stubbornly caused Tottenham all kinds of trouble in the fixture.

Despite missing some key men, Arsenal attacked and defended with such confidence that they clearly wanted to win more than their hosts.

Wright watched as they answered every question that Tottenham asked of them and emerged from the home of their fierce rivals with all the points on offer.

He said on Premier League productions:

“I thought Tottenham played into their hands a bit. Arsenal were very much in control for a team that didn’t actually have that much control in their midfield. They deserved their win.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our team’s performance was solid, and these boys showed once again that they know what a derby means to everyone associated with Arsenal.

We have made another fantastic start to a season, and the boys are determined to remain on the heels of Manchester City.

That is why we can still dream of ending our title drought in this campaign.

