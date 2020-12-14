Ian Wright insists Arsenal needs to drop experienced stars for their youngsters

Ian Wright has insisted that it is time for Mikel Arteta to drop the likes of Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette and give chances to the Arsenal youngsters.
Arsenal suffered their seventh loss in 12 league games when Burnley beat them on Sunday.
The Gunners have been on a very poor run of form in the league this season despite spending so much money in the last transfer window.
Arteta has given chances to the club’s younger players, but he has trusted the likes of Granit Xhaka and Willian too often despite their poor run of form.
On Sunday, Xhaka let the Arsenal team down again after he was sent off in the game.
Willian has been ineffective for much of the time that he has played for the club.
Lacazette has similarly struggled despite seeing more game time than most of his other teammates.
These players cannot deliver the result for the Gunners and Wright thinks that it is time for Arsenal to take a chance on their younger stars.
Speaking to Premier League Productions via Mail Sport, Wright said: ‘The manager has stuck with him [Xhaka] for a while.’
‘He has shown a lot of faith in him. I think he has done the same with Willian. He has done the same with (Alexandre) Lacazette.
‘I feel like at this particular moment, he has had a lot of faith in them and they have kind of let him down up to this point.
‘There are players now that should be getting a blast at it now.
‘Throw in Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe coming back on-loan and doing well at Huddersfield last season. Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
‘You need to do something different because if it carries on like this and he continues to have faith in these players, and they are not delivering, then I don’t know what’s going to happen next.’
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
I am not saying i disagree with wrighty but all that will happen is the young players will come in and get stiffled by the tactics and style of play. There is something wrong when a team with as many potential goals that we have in it and doesn’t produce. The way we play is restricted and easily read by good players and managers.
Plus Arteta wont do that, one of his biggest mistakes is relying on tactics and experienced players who constantly let him down or he them down, they are bomb proof to him.
Arteta should sprinkle in the youngsters and play them. Play ESR as a 10 with Auba and Pepe in front. Mix in Balogun with Auba and Pepe on either side.
When Partey returns I’d love to see AMN as his partner. The same players have let down managers, fans, and their teammates for a couple of years now.
I want Arteta to be successful, but it has to start with dropping Xhaka & Willian.
His discipline is not consistent. Guendouzi shipped out, yet Ceballos in 2 scuffles with teammates, Xhaka red card, Willian going to Dubai, Ozil & Saliba frozen out.
He is lacking in man management skills, and giving chances to youngsters can maybe wrest control back from older players.
Currently Arteta missing on all cylinders, and needs to finds answers quickly.
Saka Auba Pepe
Smith-Rowe
Elneny AMN
KT Gabi Rob CS
Bring in Martinelli and Balogun later on.