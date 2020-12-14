Ian Wright insists Arsenal needs to drop experienced stars for their youngsters

Ian Wright has insisted that it is time for Mikel Arteta to drop the likes of Granit Xhaka and Alexandre Lacazette and give chances to the Arsenal youngsters.

Arsenal suffered their seventh loss in 12 league games when Burnley beat them on Sunday.

The Gunners have been on a very poor run of form in the league this season despite spending so much money in the last transfer window.

Arteta has given chances to the club’s younger players, but he has trusted the likes of Granit Xhaka and Willian too often despite their poor run of form.

On Sunday, Xhaka let the Arsenal team down again after he was sent off in the game.

Willian has been ineffective for much of the time that he has played for the club.

Lacazette has similarly struggled despite seeing more game time than most of his other teammates.

These players cannot deliver the result for the Gunners and Wright thinks that it is time for Arsenal to take a chance on their younger stars.

Speaking to Premier League Productions via Mail Sport, Wright said: ‘The manager has stuck with him [Xhaka] for a while.’

‘He has shown a lot of faith in him. I think he has done the same with Willian. He has done the same with (Alexandre) Lacazette.

‘I feel like at this particular moment, he has had a lot of faith in them and they have kind of let him down up to this point.

‘There are players now that should be getting a blast at it now.

‘Throw in Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith-Rowe coming back on-loan and doing well at Huddersfield last season. Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

‘You need to do something different because if it carries on like this and he continues to have faith in these players, and they are not delivering, then I don’t know what’s going to happen next.’