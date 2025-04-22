Ian Wright insists Arsenal star has proven he can be an asset for the team

Ian Wright has expressed his admiration for Jakub Kiwior’s performances in recent weeks, as the Polish defender enjoys a consistent run of game time in the Arsenal first team. His opportunity has come as a result of an injury to Gabriel Magalhães, and Kiwior has stepped in admirably during this crucial period of the season.

Breaking into the established centre-back partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba has proven difficult for Kiwior since his arrival at the club. The duo have developed an impressive understanding, forming one of the strongest defensive pairings in the Premier League. As a result, Kiwior has often had to settle for a place on the bench, waiting patiently for a chance to prove himself.

Last season, he featured more regularly during the final stages of the campaign, and history appears to be repeating itself this term. Once again, he is taking full advantage of the opportunity, and his displays have been encouraging for Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff.

While there have been ongoing discussions about his long-term future, particularly in light of his limited minutes earlier in the season, Kiwior is showing he has the quality to compete at the highest level. If a club were to offer him regular first-team football in the summer, it is possible he may consider his options. However, his current run in the side suggests that he remains a valuable asset to the Gunners.

Speaking on The Kelly & Wrighty Show for Optus Sport, Arsenal legend Ian Wright said:

“You would worry, and you worry simply because of the players he is coming up against and the level of pressure at this stage of the season for him. But up to this point, he has dealt with it unbelievably. He has come in and he is proving himself that he is good enough to be there. He might have been caught out a few times and he has made a couple of mistakes, but when we have needed him at this stage he has come through, and the squad has come through for Mikel in that respect.”

Despite the fierce competition for places in Arsenal’s back line, Kiwior has shown that he can be relied upon when called into action. His recent form has played a key role in keeping the team’s momentum going during a pivotal stretch in the season.