Ian Wright insists Arsenal target has not impressed him at Euro 2024

Xavi Simons remains one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer, and Arsenal is among his suitors.

The Dutchman excelled during his loan spell at RB Leipzig from PSG last season, and his fantastic form has attracted interest from numerous clubs.

PSG recognises that Simons is a top talent in their ranks, but he is currently not part of their plans, and they have made that clear to him.

Simons understands that he cannot stay in Paris without the opportunity to play regularly.

He is now looking to ensure that he leaves, and Arsenal wants him to join them at the Emirates. However, Ian Wright insists he expects more from Simons at Euro 2024.

The Netherlands are in the semi-finals of the competition, and Simons has been a regular in their team, but Wright has not been impressed with his performance.

‘A player I was a little bit disappointed with from the Netherlands, Xavi Simons. I was expecting a little bit more in respects of him on the ball,’ the former England striker said on Wrighty’s House.

Simons has been a regular for the Netherlands, but like most players, this has not been his best competition.

However, that does not mean he would struggle to play well for us if we sign him because club football is different.

