Ian Wright insists Aubameyang is bringing what ‘he is famous for’ again

Ian Wright claims that the increase of creativity at Arsenal is bringing the best out of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners have turned their form around drastically in recent months, going from rock-bottom of the Premier League table after just three matches, to within touching distance of the top four.

One player who appears to be profiting from the team’s overall form is Aubameyang, and former striker Wright believes that is down to the influx of creativity in behind him.

“What was happening with Aubameyang, especially in the times when we didn’t have the players I mentioned earlier, was making the team get up the pitch quicker,” he told Premier League Productions.

“He had to do a lot more running in the (opposite) direction. You don’t want to see him running in. You are talking one of our oldest players.”

The Arsenal legend added: “He wasn’t happy with it. You could see he wasn’t happy with it. But now he has got so much creativity behind him. You could see him making the runs that we know he is famous for.”

Some of Auba’s best overall performances this term have come with him doing plenty of tracking back however, including against both Spurs and Aston Villa, but it is his confidence which appears most important in order to get the best out of him, and knowing that the team is able to provide him the service he needs must work wonders on that front.

Both Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka are very much team players, and always looking to team up with the Gabon international.

Does Auba look something close to his best at present?

Patrick