Ian Wright insists key Arsenal player did not get space to play well

Ian Wright has expressed his view that last night was not a good one for Martin Odegaard, as the Norwegian struggled to make an impact for Arsenal against Sevilla.
Sevilla was aware of Odegaard’s threat for the Gunners and devised a plan to neutralise him. Their strategy was successful, as Odegaard was unable to provide a decisive pass throughout the entire match and appeared to have a subdued performance.
Fortunately for Arsenal, other players like Gabriel Jesus performed well, and Mikel Arteta’s team secured an important victory. However, the club’s fans had anticipated more from Odegaard than what he delivered on the night.
Speaking about the midfielder’s performance, Wright said on the Wrighty’s House Podcast:
“It was great, but what was really good was when you look. Again, it wasn’t a great game for our captain, he was thinking he would get the space in the midfield to turn and do a bit, but it was Jorginho to be honest and Declan Rice,” Wright said.
“I have to say Boubakary Soumare on loan from Leicester was really good, he really stifled out Martin Odegaard.”
It was one of those rare nights that Odegaard failed to deliver for the club and it is hard to blame the Norwegian.
Football is a team sport and it makes no sense to rely on one player, so our team did well overall.
The gaffer have been missing out on a glorious opportunity to throw Smith Rowe in the ring, the midweek encounter was the perfect game for the Croydon kid with his direct running.
And in all honesty the kid hardly could have done less than our captain.
The gaffer manmanagement needs improvement
👍Gunsmoke, agree, with your last sentence being an understatement.
I disagree.
Against a strong team that we were playing away it was quite appropriate to start Odegaard. Unfortunately, he was not as influential as we would have liked.
Thing is Gunsmoke, I don’t think the gaffer, based on his current style, prefers the direct running kind of style/player, particularity in midfield. It looks like he prefers ball progression through passing rather than running.
Onyango
Honestly am inclined to agree with you, but why not allow the kid to join Aston Villa, even Brighton had registered an intrest in Smith Rowe?
Could it be then he’s trying to avoid eggs on his face?
I can imagine the kid getting a little nervous with the Euro’s around the corner.
Some time it shouldn’t matter so much as to the players you like,
A next player the gaffer wasn’t fond of is Tierney, did you know he was doing so well at Real Sociedad they were calling him Roberto Carlos, he single handedly run the last game played between Inter Millan and Real Sociedad, fans just couldn’t believe how they managed to get him on loan.
Am not impressed with the Manmangement of the team.
Funnily enough since Jorghino has been brought in and Rice moved left and up, Odergaard has looked bogged down. Odergaard needs a midfielder next to him , that tajes the pressure off, ie Rice or Partey, or ideally both. Then you will see him with more time. Jorghino has not helped at all.
Reggie, in addition Odegaard seems to be more rigidly playing on the right side, without the mobility and freedom to move across the centre, as he was last season. In addition opposing teams are closing Odegàard down by closing him down quickly when he gets the ball and cutting off the passing lanes to him and from him to Arsenal’s forward players. Opposing teams are forcing him to play under pressure. With two quality midfielders like Rice and Partey along side him opposion cannot overload the midfield without leaving gaps to be exploited elsewhere. Also this takes the pressure off Odegaard, because of the separate individual threats posed by Rice and Partey.
Odergaard is getting left isolated due to Rice playing a different role and Jorghino sitting to far back. He cant do it all.