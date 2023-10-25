Ian Wright insists key Arsenal player did not get space to play well

Ian Wright has expressed his view that last night was not a good one for Martin Odegaard, as the Norwegian struggled to make an impact for Arsenal against Sevilla.

Sevilla was aware of Odegaard’s threat for the Gunners and devised a plan to neutralise him. Their strategy was successful, as Odegaard was unable to provide a decisive pass throughout the entire match and appeared to have a subdued performance.

Fortunately for Arsenal, other players like Gabriel Jesus performed well, and Mikel Arteta’s team secured an important victory. However, the club’s fans had anticipated more from Odegaard than what he delivered on the night.

Speaking about the midfielder’s performance, Wright said on the Wrighty’s House Podcast:

“It was great, but what was really good was when you look. Again, it wasn’t a great game for our captain, he was thinking he would get the space in the midfield to turn and do a bit, but it was Jorginho to be honest and Declan Rice,” Wright said.

“I have to say Boubakary Soumare on loan from Leicester was really good, he really stifled out Martin Odegaard.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was one of those rare nights that Odegaard failed to deliver for the club and it is hard to blame the Norwegian.

Football is a team sport and it makes no sense to rely on one player, so our team did well overall.

