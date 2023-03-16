Ian Wright insists Mudryk will not make the impact Trossard has

Ian Wright suggests Arsenal should count themselves lucky to have missed out on Mykhailo Mudryk as Leandro Trossard continues to show he is the best option among both players.

The Gunners wanted to sign the Ukrainian in the January transfer window and pursued an interest in him for much of the months leading to that period.

However, he eventually moved to Chelsea, even though the Blues entered the race late.

Trossard then moved from Brighton to the Emirates and has been arguably the best signing of the January transfer window in England so far.

The Belgian recently delivered a masterclass for the Gunners and Wright believes they signed the right man.

He said on his Wrighty’s House podcast: “I don’t care what anyone says, Mudryk, and we’ve seen up to this point, he wouldn’t have done what Trossard has done what Trossard has been doing up to this point.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard has been a superb addition to our squad so far and deserves all the praise he is getting for his performances.

The Belgian has been a fine Premier League player before now, which helped him settle quickly at the Emirates.

Hopefully, he will continue to do well on our books beyond this season.

