Ian Wright insists Premier League striker is the last piece of the jigsaw for Arsenal

Ian Wright believes that the persistent links between Arsenal and Brentford’s Ivan Toney will continue because Toney is the type of striker that Arsenal needs to complete their team.

Toney played a pivotal role in Brentford’s promotion to the Premier League. While he is currently serving a lengthy betting ban, which will keep him out of action for the first half of this season, reports suggest that Toney is keen on a move to Arsenal.

Wright asserts that Arsenal requires a target man, and he is of the opinion that the Bees striker is the ideal candidate to fulfil that role at the Emirates.

He said on The Overlap: ‘You can’t question the endeavour of Eddie (Nketiah) or (Gabriel) Jesus but you look back at the Tottenham game with the Jesus chance. For a player of that calibre to be in that position 1-0 up, those chances have to be buried.

‘The margins are so small now you can’t afford to be missing chances like and that and not winning games. The work off the ball is fantastic for both players.

‘The Toney links don’t go away because for me that is the last piece of the jigsaw. He’ll do it if it can be done.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Toney has proven he can deliver goals in the Premier League and the striker is a player we certainly need to add goals to our game.

However, signing him in January would be tricky because Brentford is struggling on the pitch and would want to keep him until the end of the season, knowing that this could guarantee their safety.

