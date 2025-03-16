Ian Wright insists winning is all that matters for Arsenal now

Ian Wright has reacted to Arsenal’s victory over Chelsea this afternoon, stressing that the Gunners must now focus on maintaining their winning momentum in the remaining fixtures of the season.

Arsenal entered this match knowing they needed all three points to stay competitive in the title race. With Liverpool maintaining a strong lead at the top of the table, Mikel Arteta’s side had little room for error. The game against Chelsea was considered one of their toughest remaining fixtures, and securing a victory was imperative to keeping their hopes alive.

Chelsea also had a great deal at stake, as they continue their pursuit of a top-four finish and Champions League qualification. A win against Arsenal would have been a significant boost for the Blues, but they struggled to impose themselves on the game, allowing the Gunners to come away with a hard-fought victory.

Despite the win, Arsenal still face an uphill battle to catch Liverpool, who remain in a dominant position at the top of the league. While Arteta remains hopeful that his team can still mount a late challenge, many believe that the title race is effectively over and that it is only a matter of time before Liverpool is officially crowned champions. However, Wright believes that Arsenal must simply focus on winning their matches and applying as much pressure as possible.

The Gunners will be eager to ensure they do not drop points in the final stretch of the season, and Wright, speaking via Premier League Productions, highlighted the significance of their latest victory:

“At this stage, you just need to win and Arsenal did enough. Some of the finishing was pretty poor, against a goalkeeper who’s low on confidence and who they should have tested more, but in the end, they got it done against a pretty toothless Chelsea side.”

This victory is an important result for Arsenal, as it keeps them within reach should Liverpool falter in the final weeks of the campaign. While the title may seem out of reach, maintaining their winning form remains essential, not just for their slim hopes of catching Liverpool but also for securing their position in the league. With several key matches still to come, Arsenal must remain focused and continue to build momentum.