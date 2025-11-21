Ian Wright is confident about Arsenal’s match against Tottenham

Ian Wright has expressed strong confidence that Arsenal will record another home victory against Tottenham when both sides meet in the Premier League this weekend. Spurs have made a respectable start to the season, yet Arsenal sit at the top of the league table for a clear reason. The Gunners have built a superb team with far greater depth than many of their rivals, and this strength in numbers has worked consistently to their advantage throughout the current campaign.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have become one of the most efficient and well-organised teams in recent memory. The manager fully understands the significance of the North London derby, and his record at home against Tottenham reflects that awareness. As both a player and a manager at Arsenal, Arteta has never suffered a home defeat to Spurs, meaning the visitors face a considerable challenge as they prepare for the upcoming fixture.

Arsenal’s Injury Concern and Defensive Adjustments

Despite their strong form, Arsenal will enter the match without Gabriel, who has suffered an injury and is expected to miss a number of weeks. This is a blow for the Gunners, as the Brazilian has been in excellent form recently and has established an impressive partnership with William Saliba at the heart of the defence. His physicality, reading of the game and consistency have been crucial in Arsenal’s recent performances.

Even with this setback, Wright remains optimistic. His belief in the depth of the squad is evident, as he made clear that the likely replacement, Mosquera, is capable of stepping in and contributing effectively. Speaking via The Overlap, Wright addressed concerns about Gabriel’s absence and gave his confident prediction for the match.

‘Mosquera’s coming in so it’s alright,’ Wright said when asked if he was concerned by Gabriel’s likely absence.

‘I’m not giving Spurs anything. We need a set piece this week we’ll save it for next week. I’m going 2-0.’

Wright’s Derby Expectation

Wright’s comments reflect a broader confidence surrounding the club at the moment. Arsenal have shown impressive consistency, tactical maturity and attacking quality, all of which have placed them in a strong position at the top of the league. Given their home record in this fixture and the momentum they have built, Wright’s prediction aligns with the belief of many supporters who expect another strong performance from Arteta’s side.

