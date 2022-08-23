Ian Wright is impressed with how Arsenal has developed youngster

William Saliba has become Arsenal’s latest superstar in the making, but it has taken him four seasons after signing for the club to eventually play for them.

The Gunners signed him in 2019, but they allowed him to remain at Saint Etienne for the 2019/2020 season.

He was at the Emirates in the first half of the 2020/2021 season, but he didn’t play a game for them before joining Nice in the second half.

He did well in France, yet Mikel Arteta didn’t find him good enough and he spent the 2021/2022 term on loan at Olympique Marseille.

At OM, he was in stunning form and even earned a France cap along the way.

His performances was undeniably great, and the Gunners have now made him one of their key men.

Ian Wright believes his developmental path was good for him and praises Arsenal for managing it well.

He said on the Kelly and Wrighty show: “What’s happened is, they’ve loaned him out, he’s gone away and become a French international, playing with unbelievable players.

“He’s come back and he’s had three games, and yes we’d expect he’s got great pace and he’s got awareness and great composure.

“But he’s come back as almost the finished article at 21. It’s very early doors but everything you’re seeing from him, the signs up to this point have been really perfect, so you’re just hoping it can continue.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Many fans wanted Mikel Arteta to rush Saliba’s development, but the Spaniard was certain he was not good enough for the club yet.

These spells away have helped him to become a top player. Now, we would enjoy the benefits of being patient with him while he developed.