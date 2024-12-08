Ian Wright is not impressed with Martinelli not being onside for that late chance

Ian Wright expressed his disappointment with Gabriel Martinelli’s inability to stay onside during Arsenal’s disallowed goal in their 1-1 draw against Fulham. The goal, which would have been a late winner, was ruled out after VAR confirmed that Martinelli had strayed just offside before delivering the assist for Bukayo Saka. The decision underscored the fine margins in Premier League football, leaving the Gunners frustrated as they dropped points in a game they were expected to win.

The offside call was a narrow one that only technology could confirm, but it ultimately proved decisive. Arsenal’s inability to secure all three points means they missed an opportunity to close the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table. Wright, speaking on Premier League Productions, highlighted his surprise at Martinelli’s lapse in concentration, particularly given his experience and ability. He said, “I have to give Martinelli credit. A winger can see all the way down the line, but the fact is he has to be onside; these are the margins we’re dealing with. We haven’t lost, and that’s the main thing.”

The outcome serves as a reminder of the importance of precision in crucial moments. While Wright acknowledged that the team avoided a loss, he emphasised the need for sharper play in situations like this to prevent missed opportunities. Martinelli’s offside positioning was avoidable, and as a top player, he is expected to make the right decision in such moments.

Arsenal must learn from this result and work on creating more decisive opportunities earlier in matches, ensuring they are not reliant on last-minute heroics. While the draw was a setback, the season is long, and the Gunners still have time to recover and maintain their challenge in the Premier League. However, moments like these could prove costly if not addressed promptly.