Ian Wright is now worried about Arsenal’s poor start to games

Arsenal found themselves setting an undesirable record when Fulham managed to score against them within the first minute of their recent Premier League encounter over the weekend.

This occurrence marks the third time this year that the Gunners have conceded a goal within the opening minute during league matches. This unfortunate trend also emerged twice during the previous season. Notably, the Fulham match represented the first instance of this happening in the current campaign.

With these recurring early concessions causing concern, former Arsenal player Ian Wright has expressed growing apprehension regarding the way Mikel Arteta’s team begins their matches.

Speaking after the game, Wright said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘A little bit worried. There is a bit of sloppy play. I think they need to tighten up at the start of games.

‘There were times when I was watching the game and I felt nervous for us. We don’t seem to be as confident as I thought we could have been in managing the game once we got back into it when we were 2-1 up.’

‘I think that’s a little bit of a worry because there are things that happen,’ he added.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have not started this season the best way and must improve our performances as soon as possible to have a good campaign.

However, it is just three games in and we truly do not need to panic too much at this stage of the term and remember, we remain unbeaten.

