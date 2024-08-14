Ian Wright is replaced by another former Gunner on Match of the Day

It’s a case of passing the torch from one Arsenal legend to another on Match of the Day as Theo Walcott replaces Ian Wright on the popular show.

Wright decided to step down from his role last season after nearly three decades with the program. It was an emotional departure for him, and his exit left a significant void.

The show’s producers have now chosen Walcott, who recently retired from professional football after his stint at Southampton, to fill Wright’s role.

Arsenal fans will likely be pleased to see another of their heroes taking up a prominent position on the show, which may help maintain their interest in the popular program.

According to a report in The Sun, Walcott has been prepared to take on this new role for some time and will join Gary Lineker as a co-host on Match of the Day this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is great that Walcott has found an interesting post-playing career, and we wish him all the best in his new venture.

He played the game for a long time and has a deep knowledge of it, so we expect fans to enjoy watching him dissect many scenarios.

It remains unclear if he is also considering going into coaching, but life as a pundit is far less stressful.

