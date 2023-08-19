Ian Wright is sure that Kai Havertz will be a hit for Arsenal this season

As per Ian Wright, Kai Havert has everything in him to be a hit at the Emirates.

In the summer, Mikel Arteta sanctioned a £65 million move for the 24-year-old. The Arsenal boss must have done that, believing that he would get the best out of the German international and thus have his team better off in the title charge.

So far, Havertz hasn’t been as remarkable as many hoped he would be. His performances versus Man City (in the community shield) and then Forest (in the PL opener) have been criticised.

Even so, Ian Wright is banking on the ex-Blue to shine and make Arsenal dangerous this season, as he feels he could have trouble drifting from midfield to the opposition’s box. On the Kelly and Wrighty show he said, “Obviously, we don’t need him as a number nine, but I know that he’s somebody that if he can crash the box, I believe that he’s going to cause a lot of problems for teams and for us.”

Other than Wright Merson, who in his Sportskeeda column said about the £65 million man, “I also don’t see Kai Havertz as a midfielder; however, I have faith in him, and he is the kind of player you want when games open up. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta goes about using these players over the course of the new campaign.”

Some factors caused Havertz not to prosper while at Chelsea. Those are some of the things Arteta seeks to change to help him rejuvenate his career. Yes, the player himself is struggling to dazzle. Still, lest we forget that he is playing in a completely different position than he has been used to in the last few seasons, he is still learning his way playing as a No 8.

Other than that, he’s still getting used to his new teammates, not forgetting that his Arsenal teammates are also getting used to him. Kai Havertz will come big for Arsenal. Let’s believe that. If Wrighty has faith, then why shouldn’t we?

Daniel O

