Ian Wright makes a case for forgotten Arsenal man

Ian Wright believes Myles Lewis-Skelly still has an important role to play in the Arsenal team, and he maintains the defender could have delivered a strong performance had he featured in the Carabao Cup final.

Lewis-Skelly was a regular presence during the earlier stages of the competition, contributing consistently to the side’s progress. However, by the time of the final, he had been relegated to the bench, with Mikel Arteta appearing to favour other options. This represents a significant shift in circumstances for the defender, who had previously been regarded as a key figure within the squad.

Wright Highlights Tactical Value

Despite his reduced involvement, Wright believes Lewis-Skelly possesses qualities that remain valuable to the team. In particular, he pointed to the player’s technical ability and suitability for specific tactical demands, suggesting he would have been well-suited to the occasion.

He said via the Metro:

‘I’ve mentioned Myles Lewis-Skelly when he played against Real Madrid last time, had an unbelievable game.

‘Then he’s kind of been dropped back out of it, and I’m thinking in that game, on Sunday, a left-back who can invert what we need is somebody comfortable on the ball.

‘That’s the game he should be playing in, because then he’s somebody who can get on the ball, and at least we can link.’

Fight for a Place

Lewis-Skelly is clearly a talented player with significant potential, but competition for places within the squad remains intense. Arteta is known for having a clear tactical vision and specific expectations for each role, meaning selection decisions are often based on precise requirements rather than reputation.

As a result, the Englishman will need to continue working to regain his place in the starting line-up. While his recent omission may represent a setback, it does not diminish his long-term prospects. With the right opportunities and continued development, he could yet re-establish himself as an important contributor within the Arsenal squad.