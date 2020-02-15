Ian Wright makes his position on Unai Emery latest comments very clear

Ian Wright has slammed Unai Emery after he recently criticized Arsenal.

The Spaniard managed Arsenal for 18 months but his reign came to an end when his team endured a bad run of form that ended with a 2-1 loss at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

He has since done a few interviews where he criticized the clubs handling of his sacking and some of the players who let him down.

He claimed that some of the club’s players didn’t pull their weight under him and added that he needed more time to make the team in his image.

He recently claimed that the team hasn’t gotten better after his exit, trying to prove that the club’s problems are beyond him as a manager.

But Ian Wright has come out to defend the progress that has been made under Arteta.

Among other things, he claimed that the team was directionless under their former manager and that has changed under the current leadership.

“Under the old manager it was like a regime, it wasn’t very enjoyable, they didn’t know where they were going, there wasn’t a lot of direction in what they were doing” Wright said as quoted by the Star.

“And when you hear the quotes from Unai Emery… delusional comments if you ask me.

“Yes [they got to Europa League final] but it was the worst performance of an Arsenal team in a final.

“Because again, whatever he says, the players weren’t happy, there wasn’t a vision or direction, the communication was poor.

“He can say whatever he wants about how well he’s done because he’s got the ‘facts’ there but that team was going nowhere.

“When you look at his record, for him to come out and say stuff like that…

“This is the difference with Arsene Wenger, 21 years, he doesn’t come out and stay stuff like that.

“He [Emery] was coming in as the guy that was going to steer us back and everyone gave him the support.

“He was a gentleman when he was at the club, but to hear him say those things is quite sad to see.

“For me, he’s probably looking for a new job, trying to put himself back out there.

“Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal direction and focus now and that’s what he [Emery] didn’t give us.”