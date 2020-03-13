Ian Wright makes worrying admission over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future

Ian Wright has admitted that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deserves to be playing in a Champions League club.

The Arsenal legend knows how valuable the Gabonese attacker has been and he admits that Arsenal would be in trouble without Aubameyang’s goals.

Aubameyang was the Premier League’s top scorer last season and he is on course to win that award again this season.

He, however, has just over a year left on his current deal and he will be allowed to talk to other teams in the middle of next season unless he agrees on a new contract with Arsenal.

The Gunners are struggling to keep hold of him as Inter Milan and Barcelona circle and Wright has admitted that he has the quality to be challenging for titles and that he would not blame him if he wants out of the club at the end of this season.

Wright said as quoted by Football365: “If you can imagine him in a better team, he would be winning Premier Leagues and vying for places in Champions League finals and I think he deserves that.

“You don’t see him particularly vocal on the pitch, pointing and screaming, but it’s what he does in respect of his leadership with the goals that he scores.

“If you take his goals out of that team then they’re in a massive heap of trouble. We’re talking about a goalscorer who is scoring at the rate of a Champions League player, a world-class goalscorer.

“We’re talking about the last big contract in his career. I just hope that the love that he has for the club and the fans have for him is enough for him but I wouldn’t want to be in his position because it’s a tough one for him.”

Wright makes some valid points, however, you can take it to the bank that Arsenal will do everything that they can to convince the former Borussia Dortmund man to remain with them beyond his current deal.