Ian Wright names and praises three Arsenal stars

Arsenal put in a solid performance earlier today when they beat Leicester City 3-1.

It was some of the best performances by most of the Arsenal players this season and it earned a deserved three points.

Ian Wright was delighted by the win and he took to his Twitter account to single out three players for praise while thanking the entire team.

The former striker made special mention of Nicolas Pepe, Willian and Granit Xhaka for their performance in the game.

Pepe continued his resurgence in the Arsenal shirt by putting in one of his best showing for them this season.

He tormented the Leicester City backline and got his reward when he scored Arsenal’s third goal.

Willian was also in fine form and played what might be his best game for the club so far.

Xhaka was admirably reliable in the midfield and showed again why Mikel Arteta can never get enough of him.

Wright Twitted: “Xhaka, Willian, Pepe well done @Arsenal. Well done @m8arteta Wish Harvey Barnes a speedy recovery”

The Gunners will face Burnley next in the Premier League and another win in that game is exactly what they need.