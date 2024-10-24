Ian Wright names Arsenal player to be given more chances as a number 10

Ian Wright has expressed his belief that Arsenal’s young talent, Ethan Nwaneri, is ready for more prominent involvement in the team, specifically in a playmaker role as the number 10. With Arsenal struggling to fill the void left by injured captain Martin Odegaard, who has been out since the September international break, Wright sees an opportunity for the teenage prodigy to step up and help the team’s creativity in the attacking third.

Arsenal’s attempts to cope without Odegaard have involved experimenting with different players and tactical approaches, but the team’s creativity has noticeably dipped in the absence of the Norwegian. While results have been decent, Wright feels that Nwaneri could bring the much-needed spark in the midfield, capable of unlocking defences with his skill and vision.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Wright shared his thoughts on how Mikel Arteta could utilise Nwaneri in Arsenal’s midfield:

“When I saw [Mikel] Merino, [Thomas] Partey, and [Declan] Rice – I was thinking [Ethan] Nwaneri, the youngster,” Wright said. “Against Bournemouth, you need someone who can do something [in the middle] and create something because that’s what was majorly missing.”

Wright’s suggestion to bring Nwaneri into a number 10 role would provide a different dynamic in Arsenal’s midfield. The young English talent has been gaining more game time this season, and while Arteta has been cautious not to overwhelm him with responsibility, Wright believes the 17-year-old is ready to be given more chances. He thinks Nwaneri’s inclusion could offer Arsenal the ability to beat opponents with individual skill and create scoring opportunities, something that was lacking in recent performances.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arteta will choose to accelerate Nwaneri’s development by giving him more minutes in crucial positions. The Arsenal manager has been easing the youngster into first-team action, mindful of not placing too much pressure on him at such a young age. Although Nwaneri’s potential is undeniable, balancing his development with the team’s needs will be key to ensuring his growth and long-term impact at the club.

For now, Nwaneri continues to impress when given the chance, and Wright’s call for more game time could signal a push for the youngster to become a more integral part of Arsenal’s plans, especially in Odegaard’s absence.

