Ian Wright names one thing that surprised him in the PSG game

Arsenal’s defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final came as a surprise to many of their supporters. Following their impressive elimination of Real Madrid in the previous round, the Gunners had emerged as one of the favourites to win the tournament. Expectations were high that they would at least secure a home victory against PSG, even if it did not match the emphatic nature of their previous performance at the Emirates.

In order to assert control of the tie, it was crucial for Arsenal to begin the match with intensity and authority. However, it was the visitors from Paris who made the stronger start, seizing the initiative within the opening five minutes. PSG’s early pressure culminated in a goal that ultimately proved to be the only strike of the match. Arsenal found it difficult to respond, and despite their efforts, they were unable to recover and suffered a narrow but significant defeat on home soil.

The result now leaves the Gunners with a considerable challenge heading into the second leg in Paris, where they will need to overturn the deficit to keep their hopes of European glory alive. The nature of the loss has prompted reflection from various quarters, with former striker Ian Wright sharing his thoughts on the match.

Speaking on the Wrighty’s House podcast, Wright expressed his disappointment at Arsenal’s lack of urgency from the outset. As quoted by the source, he stated, “I don’t want to be negative about the team but I’m very surprised by the start of the game. I wasn’t expecting that start. To be honest I was expecting PSG to back off but it was the other way around, it was the opposite. We should have been pressing them but it didn’t happen. That’s the disappointing thing, without being too negative.”

Wright’s comments highlight a key concern for Arsenal, namely their failure to impose themselves in the early stages of such a critical fixture. As the home side, there was an expectation that they would set the tempo and dictate proceedings, but instead, they found themselves reacting to PSG’s aggressive and confident approach. The early goal conceded not only shifted the momentum but also made the task ahead considerably more difficult.

Arsenal must now regroup and prepare for a demanding second leg, where a much improved start will be essential if they are to stand any chance of reaching the final of the competition.