Ian Wright names Serie A star that would score goals for Arsenal

Ian Wright wants Arsenal to sign Tammy Abraham after his explosive first season in Italy with AS Roma as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking options.

The former Chelsea man moved to Italy after Jose Mourinho demanded the Rome side signs the striker to help his bid to make them a top club again.

He has starred for them in the Italian top flight with 15 goals and 3 assists from 29 league matches.

He seems to have matured further than when he was in England, but he might be itching to return to the Premier League and prove his worth in his home country.

Arsenal has lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have expiring deals at the Emirates and they could also leave the club in the summer.

Wright would love to see Abraham in the Gunners’ colours and he is convinced the 24-year-old will convert the chances they are creating.

He said on Wrighty’s House: “Tammy has the hunger to finish the chances that Arsenal are not finishing right now.

“They are making chances but someone is not in there taking them.

“Tammy is at that stage now where he would be in there gobbling all that up.

“I think so [he’s ready now]. Absolutely. He’s gone to Roma and it’s a massive club and he’s the main man, he was from the first game.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Abraham has been underrated for much of his career and he is proving in Italy again that he is a good striker who knows where the goal is.

The Englishman will do a job for us and he should be one of the attackers we sign, even if he is not the only one. There are few strikers his age and under who are doing better than him around Europe in this campaign.