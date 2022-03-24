Ian Wright names Serie A star that would score goals for Arsenal

Ian Wright wants Arsenal to sign Tammy Abraham after his explosive first season in Italy with AS Roma as the Gunners look to bolster their attacking options.
The former Chelsea man moved to Italy after Jose Mourinho demanded the Rome side signs the striker to help his bid to make them a top club again.
He has starred for them in the Italian top flight with 15 goals and 3 assists from 29 league matches.
He seems to have matured further than when he was in England, but he might be itching to return to the Premier League and prove his worth in his home country.
Arsenal has lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have expiring deals at the Emirates and they could also leave the club in the summer.
Wright would love to see Abraham in the Gunners’ colours and he is convinced the 24-year-old will convert the chances they are creating.
He said on Wrighty’s House: “Tammy has the hunger to finish the chances that Arsenal are not finishing right now.
“They are making chances but someone is not in there taking them.
“Tammy is at that stage now where he would be in there gobbling all that up.
“I think so [he’s ready now]. Absolutely. He’s gone to Roma and it’s a massive club and he’s the main man, he was from the first game.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Abraham has been underrated for much of his career and he is proving in Italy again that he is a good striker who knows where the goal is.
The Englishman will do a job for us and he should be one of the attackers we sign, even if he is not the only one. There are few strikers his age and under who are doing better than him around Europe in this campaign.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
He won’t be leaving Roma this summer so this is a non starter from Wright as we have to get a top striker this Summer, maybe even another attacker if we get Champions League and Pepe maybe leaves along with Lacazette, Eddie & Possibly Nelson.
I know it’s a long shot but we should be seriously looking at Haaland if we get Top4. He wants a project he can come in to & obviously money, which we could give him plus the European Football with this young, hungry talented team on the up. Øde is here also lighting it up & they seem tp be good buddies so someone is here to help him settle straight away.
I think every top team will activate that release clause of £65m+, then its up to the player to decide & for someone to convince him this is the place to go.
I MUCH RATED ABRAHAM WHEN HE WAS AT CHELSEA AND MORE THAN A YEAR AGO WAS CALLING FOR US TO TRY SIGNING HIM.
HE WILL NOW BE PROBABLY TOO EXPENSIVE AND WE HAVE ONCE AGAIN MISSED THE BOAT IMO.