Ian Wright names the 3 Arsenal players that are irreplaceable at the moment

Arsenal is having a good run. Last year at this time, you could have not said anything good about Arsenal, but who would have believed that by this time the following year, Arsenal would be 8 points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League standings?

Anyway, here we are, and the Gunners are the most in-form team, with 15 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss in 18 league games. This fine form can be attributed to a variety of factors, but one that stands out is that Arsenal players have significantly improved their game this season.

If you were to name the one Gunner who’s really been impressive, you will, like Arsenal legend Ian Wright, struggle to pick one of Odegaard, Partey, and Saka who has really been the most brilliant, as all have been in excellent form.

“Anything happens to Odegaard, Partey, or Saka,” said Wright on the Kelly and Wrighty show. “Then I would be worried, even more so Odegaard because, at the moment, he is Player of the Season.”

Many Gooners share Wright’s concern about the trio. With the Mykhailo Mudryk transfer saga behind him, Arteta should be able to strengthen his midfield and attack.

If a reliable attacker and a versatile midfielder like Tielemans can be found, don’t you think the Gunners can now just worry about how they’ll defend the Premier League title in the 2023-24 season?

Sam P



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

The Arsenal boss talks about the euphoria of winning the North London Derby and sharing with the happy fans….

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids