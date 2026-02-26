Ian Wright names the goal count Gyokeres needs to be considered a hit at Arsenal

This has been a difficult first season for Viktor Gyokeres because we had expected so much from the Swede.

He joined Arsenal as one of the world’s most ruthless strikers, having nearly scored 100 goals in two seasons at Sporting Club. Scoring over 90 goals in two terms convinced Arsenal to add the Swede to their squad, but he has struggled to adapt in the English Premier League.

Early Challenges in the Premier League

Not that this was entirely unexpected, considering that the likes of Darwin Nunez moved to England after performing well in Portugal and subsequently struggled. Adjusting to the pace and physicality of the league has proven a challenge for Gyokeres, though the club remains confident in his ability to deliver the goals they need both this season and in the campaigns ahead.

His recent performances suggest a turning point. He scored twice against Tottenham in his last match and has now reached double figures for goals in the league. This represents an important milestone for the Swedish striker, who could now build on this momentum and increase his tally before the season concludes.

Expert Opinion and Expectations

Ian Wright believes that Gyokeres would have had a successful season if he finishes the campaign with 15 league goals. He said as quoted by Football London, “He’s got 10 goals now, I said 10 to 12 but if he can get 15 or 16 goals then he will be a hit. When you look at our run-in, you can see that he can do it but against Wolves, we went the other way, the pressure was mounting and they weren’t dealing with it very well.”

Arsenal supporters will hope that Gyokeres can maintain this form, capitalising on his proven scoring ability to help the club achieve its objectives. While the first season has presented difficulties, the recent performances indicate that the striker is finding his rhythm and could yet justify the high expectations that accompanied his arrival.