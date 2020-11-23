Ian Wright names the man ‘we need’ in the side

Ian Wright has claimed that Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka was our most creative player on the pitch yesterday, adding that ‘we need him’.

The youngster started the match on the bench yesterday, as the manager attempted to make some changes by bringing in Nicolas Pepe and Joe Willock in the absence of Thomas Partey and Mo Elneny, but the idea didn’t exactly go to the plan.

Our side was second-best for much of the fixture, and Saka made strides when he came on off the bench, with our former star Wright claiming he was our ‘best creative’ talent when he entered.

“He’s come off the bench and he’s arguably the best creative player we have on the pitch,” Wright told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“I think as time goes by he will learn that he could take that chance a bit quicker.

“Hopefully he’s not too bad with whatever the injury is because we need him, you could see that. We need that guy.”

Saka had to be helped off the pitch yesterday, with what looked like a knee injury, and the worry is that he will be sidelined for some time, but there is only speculation on the subject at present.

Is Saka Arsenal’s most creative player at present? Who would we expect to step-up in his likely absence?

Patrick