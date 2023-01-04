Ian Wright names the players that will determine Arsenal’s league destiny

Arsenal is flying high in the Premier League and the Gunners could bring home the title this season.

Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed consistent wins in the competition over the last few months and continue delivering some of the finest performances.

They sit atop the Premier League table above the inconsistent Manchester City and it seems it could really be their season.

Ian Wright doesn’t want to get ahead of himself, but he believes the fitness of some key players will play a pivotal role in how their season unfolds.

He said via The Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal fans know this is a very special time, it feels good and they’re answering every question right now.

‘But if there are a couple of injuries it could be a different story.

‘There’s still a chance Arsenal will try and sign a couple of players in January.

‘But when you look at the team this season, Saka’s done it, Partey’s done it, Odegaard has done it.

‘Those are the ones, if Partey, Odegaard and Saka stay fit – which is going to be very tough – then I think Arsenal have got a very good chance of winning the league.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some top players in our squad now, which is why we are absolutely flying at the moment in the league.

If we are to win the title, our key men must stay fit and committed to the goal we are working towards.

The boys have looked prepared for work so far and we expect their standards not to drop in this second half.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Arteta on two points dropped by Arsenal and the transfer window

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids