Ian Wright names three Arsenal players that Mikel Arteta has improved

Mikel Arteta has made significant changes at Arsenal since he was made their permanent manager.

They have struggled to get wins that would help their cause but they have also proved too hard to beat with just one loss from Arteta’s games in charge so far.

No doubt, things have changed at the Emirates and Ian Wright believes that change extends beyond the team as a whole to individual performances by the players.

The former Gunner reckons that Arteta’s management stint has brought about improvements in at least three Arsenal players.

He claimed that Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira and Shkodran Mustafi have all gotten better under the management of the Spaniard.

Xhaka had fallen out with the club’s fans before Arteta came in but he has since been rejuvenated.

Torreira had also fallen out with his former boss and was on the bench for most of the matches under Unai Emery. However, he has been a mainstay under Arteta and has been hugely important to the team.

Mustafi has always been considered too poor to play for Arsenal but he is one of the first names on the team sheet nowadays.

Wright said as quoted in the Metro:

‘There has been a change in organisation, closing down, intensity with the guys,

‘People like Torreira, Xhaka, he’s turned Xhaka right around. He’s got something out of Mustafi – Mustafi played well against Burnley the other day.

‘Things are happening, but it’s going to take its time.’

Wrighty is right about those three but I also feel we have seen improvement in a couple of other players as well, while some have regressed or remained static, Lacazette and Pepe for example.