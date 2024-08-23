Ian Wright names two Arsenal stars he wants to improve their game

Ian Wright has identified two Arsenal players who need to step up this season if the Gunners are to achieve success.

Arsenal is on the brink of winning the Premier League, having challenged for the title in the past two seasons. However, this does not guarantee an easier path in the current campaign.

Under Mikel Arteta’s management, the team has shown improvement, but it hasn’t been enough to secure the Premier League title.

While Arsenal was among the top scorers in Europe’s top five leagues last season, their scoring prowess hasn’t always been due to their attackers’ exceptional form.

Wright has highlighted Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli as two frontmen who need to improve. The Arsenal legend believes the team’s success could depend on the enhanced performances of these key players.

He said on the Wrighty’s House Podcast: “Do you know what I’m praying for? I think we were five goals off City last season.

“What I’m saying is, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have to bring more. We’re talking about them having half-decent seasons, they have to have more goals in them than what we saw, that’s what I would say.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we score a lot of goals and it is a good thing when several players at the club can score for the team.

However, we need our attackers to do their job, which is to score more than they currently do.

